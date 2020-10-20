EndSARS: Hoodlums Set Orile Police Station On Fire

Hoodlums have set the Orile Police Station on fire amid EndSARS protests calling for an end to police brutality and bad governance in Nigeria.

Videos going viral on social media shows the police station on fire as hoodlums had a free for all on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has delcared a 24-hour curfew in the state.

The governor said, “I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society.

“Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our state.

“As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the movement #ENDSARS, we will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear state.

“I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4pm today, 20th October,2020.

“Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders must be found on the streets.”