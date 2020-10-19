EndSARS: Falana Warns Buhari Against Deploying Army

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has warned President Muhammadu Buhari against deploying the army to stop the EndSARS protests across Nigeria.

Falana who is the chairman of the Alliance for Survival of COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB), warned that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Burutai, risked being charged to the International Criminal Court if anything happens to protesters.

He advised Buhari to shelve plans to deploy soldiers because protests is a common thing in parts of the world like Hong Kong, US, France, South Africa, Belarus and even in Sudan.

His statement reads: “It is unfortunate that the Nigerian government is sending a signal to the military that it has a role to play in a purely civil matter.

“The plan to deploy soldiers is dangerous. It will push Nigeria into the red light district of global reckoning,” the statement read.

It urged “Buhari not to use soldiers to quell a peaceful, civil protest. The protesters have been lawful. The few cases of violence were associated with armed thugs disrupting the protests coupled with the shooting of protesters by security operatives.

“The political class is isolating Nigerians from governance. State resources are squandered by a few, corrupt people who over the years have failed to address institutional rot that continues to fuel anger and desperation of the toiling people.”