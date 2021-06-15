#EndSARS Emoji No More Seen On Twitter

The Emoji that accompanies the hashtag #EndSARS on the microblogging platform, Twitter, has stopped appearing in tweets that carry the hashtag.

The Emoji is a raised hand clenched into a fist and painted in the colors of the Nigerian flag.

This accompanied the #EndSARS hashtag which gained prominence on Twitter during the October 2020 protests against police brutality which was sparked by the activities of the now-disbanded police unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

Earlier today, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, alleged that the Emoji was launched by Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, to make the #EndSARS protest visible on the microblogging site.

Mohammed who said this on a Radio Nigeria call-in programme, Politics Nationwide, also accused Dorey of raising funds through Bitcoins to sponsor the #EndSARS protest while his platform, Twitter, was used to fuel the crisis.

On June 4, 2021, the Federal Government through the Ministry of Information and Culture announced the suspension of Twitter’s operation in Nigeria.

A statement issued by the Ministry cited the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.

This was days after Twitter deleted tweets by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), which spoke of the Biafran civil war which saw the loss of many lives.

The suspension placed by the Federal Government was accompanied by an order for telcos to block access to Twitter in Nigeria.

This, however, didn’t stop some Nigerians who opted for Virtual Private Networks to access the microblogging platform.

A week into the suspension, Twitter announced that it has reached out to the Nigerian government “to meet for an open discussion to address mutual concerns and see the service restored.”

Meanwhile, the green, white and green Emoji which usually accompany the #EndSARS hashtag is no more seen when the hashtag is used on Twitter.