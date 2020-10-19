EndSARS: Don’t Kill Protesters, Listen To Them – Nwobodo Tells Buhari

Elder statesman, Senator Jim Nwobodo has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to the EndSARS protesters instead of killing them.

Nwobodo advised the president to assure the youths that they have a future in the country instead of attacking them as a solution to stop their protests.

The second republic Governor of old Anambra state also urged Buhari to address the nation on the issues the protesters are demanding.

Nwobodo said: “Mr. President, please do not allow our next generation and most valuable assets to be wasted in this very most painful manner. Listen to the agitation of these youths and find a way to address them. It is time to speak out, the number of human beings, not animals but human beings, killed and are still being killed daily is heartbreaking.

“The solution is not to raise a counter group to attack the protesters and heighten the crisis. I believe it is time to address the nation and reassure these young boys and girls that their lives are important and secure, and that they have a bright future.

“As Parents, we should imagine that these youths being wasted are our own children. It is time to address this situation and ignore and do away with evil advisers who want this country inflamed.

“Elders, religious leaders of all faiths, stakeholders, and all well-meaning Nigerians should please intervene and save this degenerating situation.”