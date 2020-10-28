EndSARS: Dismantle Lekki Toll Gate – Bode George

PDP chieftain, Chief Bode George has said that the Lekki toll gate where protesters are believed to have been shot should be dismantled.

Speaking at a press conference, Bode George said that taking such an action will appease the youth who are angry over the shooting at the toll gate.

He said: “Let me reiterate the irreduceable minimum acceptable to placade the angry and restless youths in order to restore peace, fairness and equity in our state.

“The two tollgates should be dismantled immediately and permanently. AlphaBeta and Lekki Concession Company should be scrapped. The advert signage monopoly given to Seyi Tinubu should withdrawn forthwith.

“The Iya Oloja title should be withdrawn from Shade Tinubu and be given to the individual who deserves it according to tradition.

“The NURTW which has become the militia wing of the APC should be re-organized and removed from the armbit and control of political actors.”