EndSARS: Different Things About To Happen – Prophet Fufeyin

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, the Senior Prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry has reacted to the EndSARS protests across the country.

Fufeyin urged Nigerians and clerics to pray against the outbreak of civil war in the country.

The Prophet who had predicted the protests in June said that he can see deaths ahead.

He had predicted, “Let us pray for our country Nigeria. There are different things that are about to happen. The country is shaking. Everybody is talking about the story, even small children. Some people will say how did these things come about, other would say God was doing it.

“Let us pray for Nigeria, somethings that I am seeing, I have never seen before. The things that are about to happen, if it is good for the country, it should manifest to reality but if it is bad, let it be cancelled.

“As a prophet, what is about to happen, every household, every media, news houses will carry it. Let us pray that is red light. There is struggle. I can’t bare it, I can’t stand it, I don’t know whether it is truth or not.

“I am seeing death,” Fufeyin said.

Also, in a viral video on Thursday, Fufeyin prayed for people who have lost their lives, their families, the Nigerian Government and everyone hurting in the country.

He said, “Don’t keep quiet. Things are happening in uncontrollable manner. If you think the things that are happening in Edo, Lagos, Rivers, Delta, Ibadan wouldn’t affect you, you may be wrong,”