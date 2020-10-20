EndSARS: Davido Reveals Identity Of Those Who Freed Benin Prisoners

Singer Davido has said that those who burnt down police stations and freed inmates at prisons in Benin are not part of the EndSARS protests.

Some alleged EndSARS protesters broke into two Correctional Fcailities in Benin yesterday and freed the inmates.

Also, three police stations were burnt down by hoodlums in Benin as confirmed by the Nigeria Police Force yesterday.

Reacting to the violence, Davido tweeted:

“After seeing all that’s gone on today I just want to say that from the beginning we have preached that the protest must remain peaceful and Law Abiding and as far as I know we have kept to that! And we will continue to keep to that so the narrative can NOT be switched up on us!

“The people they claim broke into prisons to free convicted criminals, burn police stations to steal weapons, damage police, government, and private vehicles are Criminals and everybody must condemn these acts. They are not part of our movement !

“#EndSars is a peaceful and law abiding protest that is going somewhere great! And no mischief can scatter it!”