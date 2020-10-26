EndSARS: Davido Condemns Looting, Burning By Hoodlums

Popular singer, Davido has condemned the violence that followed the hijacking of the EndSARS protests by hoodlums across Nigeria.

Urging the hoodlums to stop, Davido said that their destructive activities against public and private properties is to the detriment of Nigerians

Sharing on social media, the singer lamented that what they have done doesn’t in anyway honour those who lost their lives in the course of the peaceful protests.

Davido shared on Twitter:

“It is painful that what started as a peaceful protest has been hijacked and turned into complete Anarchy, in total disrespect to those that lost their lives during the peaceful protest,” the singer wrote.

“This is def not the way to honour those that lost their lives while protesting peacefully. What is there to gain from burning and looting private businesses that provide employment to our own people?

“Or burgling or burning houses belong to innocent citizens?! Or burning Buses that our own people depend on for transport to go to work and go about their lives?

“Why burn police stations, when one of our demands was better police welfare and training?

“Please stop stop stop stop! It all makes no sense whatsoever !! If you know anybody partaking in this, tell them to stop!”