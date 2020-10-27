EndSARS: Catholic Archdiocese Condemns Use Of Ethnic, Religious Sentiments

The Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos has said that the EndSARS protest was derailed by those who brought in ethnic and religious sentiments.

This was said by the Archbishop of Lagos, Alfred Adewale Martins, who condemned the hijacking of the protest by hoodlums.

He made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday just days after the protests ended on the streets.

“We have witnessed an unimaginable level of vandalism and looting of both public and private properties and business not only in the Lagos but also in many other parts of our country.

“This was a sad departure from and a wicked hijack of the peaceful protests that our young people had been embarking on.

“To make matters worse, we have seen people making social media postings trying to incite ethnic and religious sentiments in order to shift focus away from a noble cause spearheaded by the young.

“Yorubaland, in general and Lagos, the commercial capital of Nigeria, in particular, has been a melting pot of people from all parts of Nigeria and indeed, from all parts of the world.

“This has been a source of strength for our country and the Church. We urge all that see such video clips and similar postings to ignore them and resist the urge to circulate them. It is very significant that some State Governors as well as many eminent Nigerians and respected groups have denounced such divisive messages,” the statement read in part.