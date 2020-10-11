EndSARS: Buhari’s Minister Reacts To Death Of Jimoh Ishaq

Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, has expressed regret at the killing of Jimoh Ishaq, an EndSARS protester shot dead in Ogbomosho.

Jimoh Ishaq was confirmed dead at the Bowen University Teaching Hospital in Ogbomosho after police fired tear gas at protesters in the town in Oyo State.

Six others were confirmed to have been injured in the protest against the brutality of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

Reacting to the incident, Sunday Dare called for investigation.

He said, “The past few days have been troubling. The demand of the youth for an End to SARS and End to Police Brutality must be taken seriously. Protests are not in themselves unlawful.

“But, must be done in a peaceful manner and not hijacked by hoodlums. The Government is committed to a revamp of the system and must be given a chance to do this,” the Minister opined.

“There is a renewed commitment at the highest levels of Government to institute far-reaching reforms that will see a better era of policing. Our youths are a great resource, and we must protect them, not waste them”.