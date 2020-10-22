EndSARS: Buhari To Address Nigerians In National Broadcast At 7pm

President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation in a national broadcast today following detailed briefing by security chiefs on the current situation in the country.
This was announced in a statement issued by the State House on Thursday.
The national broadcast will be holding at 7pm.
Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria respectively for the broadcast.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.