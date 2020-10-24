EndSARS: Buhari Has Ordered Probe Into Lekki Shooting – Minister

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a probe into the shooting of EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate done allegedly by soldiers of the Nigerian Army.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare.

Dare said that once the investigation has been carried out, Buhari will address Nigerians with facts on what happened on the night.

He said, “For sure the president has ordered an investigation, he had a national security meeting yesterday.

“I can tell you that this is already ongoing because the president wants to have all the facts which will absolutely be made public.

“I think that’s the path the president has towed and I am sure that when the facts are made available, this president – because he has integrity – will level with the Nigerian people about what happened on Tuesday in Lekki,” Dare said.

He said that the demands of the protesters have been accepted by the Federal Government.

The minister said, “Previously, we just had lip service that SARS scrapped. For the first time, you have a presidential pronouncement that SARS has been dissolved followed by the inspector-general and then we saw quick steps thereafter.

“And I think when you look at what has happened in the past and the level of responsiveness and concrete steps, the whole five demands of the youth were wholeheartedly accepted by the president and he set up a process.”