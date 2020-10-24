EndSARS: Boycott AFCON Qualifiers – John Ogu Tells Super Eagles

Super Eagles player, John Ogu has urged his teammates to boycott the coming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier games in support of EndSARS protests.

John Ogu said that boycotting the games will force the government to attend to the demands tabled by the protesters.

He made this known when he spoke to the World Football show on BBC World Service radio.

He said, “What is the point in representing the country if this is what the politicians, the people we’re representing, can do to us?

“I feel like this is the best thing to do right now until they get back to their senses and listen to us.

“We want a good government, the police brutality to stop, we want the SARS to stop, we want the killings to stop, we want good laws, we want job opportunities. It’s just crazy.

“I believe most of my colleagues understand where I am coming from, I wish we can do this. There are games coming up and if we boycott these games I’m sure they will know we’ve made a statement.

“I haven’t really spoken to any of my team-mates about this. They feel for the people here, their loved ones, those that have died. I’m sure the players are aware.”