EndSARS: Beware Of Ethnic, Religious Jingoists – Lagos State

The Lagos State Government has warned citizens of the state to beware of ethnic and religious jingoist taking advantage of the. EndSARS protest.

The state government, in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso on Saturday, said the attention of the government had been drawn to videos in social media and the online space, creating tension and encouraging ethnic conflicts.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged Lagosians to disregard the videos, which are the tools of anarchists, whose plan is to create hatred and divisiveness for which Lagos is not known.

“Inciting videos of this nature are not what our land needs now, following the loss of lives and destruction that fake news, misinformation and unfounded rumours have triggered in our dear State in the last couple of days.

“The government appeals to Lagosians to disregard the calls of ethnic and religious jingoists as well as agents of destruction who are on a mission to destroy our State by pitching us against one another for yet to be ascertained reasons.

“This is a very critical moment for us as a people. It is, therefore, important that we stand together and remain circumspect because the brewery of falsehood is unrelenting in its mission,” it said.

The statement said Lagos State is the melting point of various cultures, tribes and religions across Nigeria and that they had co-existed harmoniously for ages and would continue to live together peacefully.

“The sad incident of the past few days affected everyone who lives, trades or works in Lagos, regardless of their tribe, culture, race and religion. This is a time for us to empathise with one another and not listen to purveyors of evil messages, especially on social media.

“The government will continue to protect lives and property. Fake news and inciting message merchants are hereby warned to stop their evil enterprise or face the legal consequences of their destructive actions. Our dear State will go through this with the resilience for which we are known and come out stronger,” the government said