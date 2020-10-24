EndSARS: ASUU Makes Demand From FG Over Protests

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has urged the Federal Government to engage the demands of the EndSARS protesters.

ASUU in a statement issued on Twitter said that the youths have the right to protest and demand for their right.

The union condemned the deployment of the military to stop the demonstration by the protesters at the Lekki toll gate.

The statement read in part: “The Federal Government must lead the way in restoring peace and justice in Nigeria. Security operatives must be stopped from the senseless killing of armless youth protesters while infiltrators must be brought under check through active intelligence.

“For obvious reasons of past betrayal, the youth are right to insist on seeing evidence of how well the government has met their five-point demand. It is only by the continuous engagement that this would happen, not by the deployment of trigger-happy military personnel as reportedly done in the case of the Lekki Toll Plaza.”