EndSARS: Arise, AIT, Channels Escalated Violence – Buhari Group Says

Buhari Media Organization, BMO, has supported the fine placed on some media houses by the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, NBC.

NBC fined Arise TV, Channels Television, and AIT N3 million each over their coverage of the EndSARS protests.

In reaction, BMO lauded NBC by saying that the actions of the media houses contributed to the chaos that followed the protests.

This is contained in a statement on Friday by the Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju, and the Secretary, Cassidy Madueke.

“There can be no justification for Channels Television, Arise TV, and AIT to transmit footage obtained from unverified and unauthenticated social media sources,” it said.

BMO said the “amateurish conduct” only fell short of professional expectations.

It said their conduct “incited the youth to more violent behaviour”.

“They helped create a self-serving justification for the humungous looting spree that gripped many parts of the country. We commend the NBC for exercising obvious and strong regulatory surveillance over the broadcast industry and encourage the Commission to continue in this line”, the statement read.