EndSARS: Anglican Primate Wants Youths Engaged Constructively

Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, the Primate of All Nigeria Church (Anglican Communion), has urged the Federal Government to engage the youth who are carrying out a peaceful process.

Spekaing in Abuja, Ndukuba urged the government to address the poor conditions of the Nigeria Police Force through reforms.

He said, “The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has in the past week observed the ongoing #EndSARS protests and wishes to express its solidarity with the courageous young people of this country.

“They have been peacefully protesting police brutality, impunity and injustice in cities across Nigeria.

“The undeniable tales of untold brutality and atrocities allegedly committed by this particular Unit of the Nigeria Police Force, which have come to light, must be thoroughly investigated and the culprits made to face the due process of law.

“The Church cannot be silent in the midst of such credible reports of widespread abuse of power and oppression of citizens, especially by those empowered by the state to protect citizens rights, lives and property,” he said.

While commending the government prompt action in disbanding the SARS unit, Ndukuba said that the government must resist the temptation to immediately replace SARS with another unit by whatever name.

“The government must first fully assimilate the demands on behalf of countless victims of police brutality and address the issues of gross abuse of power and privilege.

“Violation of human rights and the consequences of youth frustration and anger highlighted through the ongoing #EndSARS, #EndSWAT protest.

“As a Church and as Nigerian citizens of all faiths, we have a responsibility to help reshape our country.

“The #EndSARS cry against those who perpetuate and perpetrate injustice by spilling innocent blood in our land is a passionate appeal for the enforcement of the rule of law that the government should embrace.

“We, therefore, pray for wisdom for our political leaders at all levels to explore peaceful and non-violent means to contain this crisis and bring an end to impunity and injustice in all its forms and ramifications in Nigeria.

“We pray also for our youth generally and especially for all those participating in the protests at this time, to remain peaceful and law-abiding, and also for wisdom and calm to focus on realizing the change in our country that all Nigerians seek,” he added.