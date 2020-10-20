EndSARS: After Using Thugs, Buhari Will Unleash Military – Fani-Kayode

Nigeria’s former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has said that President Buhari will unleashed the military on EndSARS protesters.

The EndSARS protesters have been getting their activities disrupted by thugs who chase them away from their gatherings with dangerous weapons.

Femi Fani-Kayode who reacted to the situation said that the thugs were hired by Buhari whose next move will be to unleashed the military.

He tweeted: “Do you still love Buhari and do you still believe he respects the rights of those who oppose him and that protest against his Government?

“If you think this man is interested in #EndSARS or in stopping police brutality or anything else then you need to have your head examined.

“Right now he is still using thugs to disrupt the protests and attack people. Next he will use the military.”