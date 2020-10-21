EndSARS: 24-hour Curfew Declared In Imo State

The Imo State Government has declared a 24-hour curfew with no movement allowed except for those on essential duties.

This was announced on Wednesday by Governor Hope Uzodinma who lamented that the EndSARS protests in the state have been hijacked by hoodlums.

He said, “let me commend the youths of Imo state for their peaceful conduct so far even as they joined their counterparts all over the country to condemn police brutality and seek far reaching reforms that will lead to a more responsive and responsible policing in our country.

“I’m however happy that President Muhammadu Buhari has already taken steps to implement the demands of the youths. Apart from disbanding SARS, the federal government has released 38 billion Naira to the police trust fund to kick start a holistic reform of the force.

“Only yesterday, I set up a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate the alleged human rights abuses by the disbanded SARS.

“All these actions point to the indisputable fact that the expectations of the protesters are being genuinely addressed by both the federal and state governments.

“But I regret that some unpatriotic elements in the state have infiltrated the genuine protest by the youths, escalating tension and unleashing violence in the state. This will no longer be condoned by the government.

“The 24 hour curfew has begun in the state. This means there will not be any free movement in the state except those on essential duties. This is to avoid any probable loss of lives and properties.”