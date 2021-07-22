Emir Of Karaye Calls For Prayer For Rainfall

The Emir of Karaye in Kano State, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar II, has called for prayers from Imams in the emirate to enable peace and rainfail.

NAN reported that Abubakar said this through the emirate’s Information Officer, Haruna Gunduwawa.

This is as he also called on village heads to participate in the prayers.

“You should dwell on praying to the Almighty Allah to provide us with rainfall for a bumper harvest as well as peace in the area,” he said.

Also calling on the clerics to pray God to end the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), Abubakar urged traditional rulers to continue to be vigilant and report the suspicious movement of people, especially new faces, to the authorities for prompt action.

He also urged them to remain committed to improving the enrolment of children in schools in their areas.