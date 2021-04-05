Headline

Elites Behind Call For Nigeria’s Disintegration – Lawan

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
Senate President Ahmed Lawan

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has said that elites are behind the push for the disintegration of Nigeria.

He said this at the official inauguration of NTA Community Station, Gashu’a, Yobe state.

Lawan, however, said that Nigeria will continue to be one despite the push for disunity by disgruntled elements.

“When I say that the unity of Nigeria is not negotiable, I mean that Nigeria will continue to be one.

“What we need to emphasize always is equity, justice and fairness to all and I believe this is one way to go, probably the only way to go to ensure that everybody feels belonged,” he stated.

Lawan said the unity of the country is still believed in by real Nigerians who are the majority.

“I believe that, majority of Nigerians believe that they should stay together, especially the real Nigerians; with all due respect when I say the real Nigerians, I mean the ordinary Nigerians. These are people who believe in the unity of this country.

“For instance, you can find an Igbo man in the remotest part of Yobe State, because he believes this is his country and can stay in any part of it and make a living. Similarly, you can also find a Hausa man in the remotest part of South-south, may be selling kolanut or something and even married there, because he believes in Nigeria,” he added.

He said the people are in need of true leadership in the country.

“We must give them fair leadership,” he stressed.

