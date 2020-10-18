El-rufai’s Son Slams Those Demanding Buhari’s Resignation

Bashir El-rufai, the son of Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will remain in power.
El-rufai said that amid calls from Nigerians for the president to resign over insecurity and police brutality.
The calls are coming from protesters on the EndSARS, EndInsecurity banners and others.
Their activities which are majorly in Lagos and Abuja have seen the disruption free flow of traffick on major highways.
Taking to Twitter in reaction to their demand, El-rufai said that, “The President will remain so & nothing will happen. Nigeria does not begin in Lagos and ends in Abuja.”
