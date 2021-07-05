El-Rufai’s IPOB, Bandits, Boko Haram Comparison Wrong – Ohanaeze

The apex Igbo Socio-Cultural Organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has slammed Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State over his recent comment on IPOB, Boko Haram and bandits.

El-Rufai, while explaining why bandits and Boko Haram shouldn’t get the treatment meted out on IPOB, had stated that IPOB is different from them for having a centralised leadership.

Reacting through spokesman, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, Ohanaeze said: “Agitation is expression of illicit deprivation.

“Agitation means they have taken things which you are supposed to have, things that belong to you which they have not given to you.

“It is an expression of relative deprivation, the extreme of agitation is what they call secession.

“What is required in agitation and secession is a bargain, dialogue, diplomatic talks, what you may call negotiation or diplomatic form of relationship. In this situation, you hear out the other side which is very clear.

“On the other hand, you talk about banditry, kidnapping and so on which is crime and criminality. When you talk about killing, kidnapping and so on, it is the highest form of terrorism. While this one is talking about criminality, kidnapping terrorism; the other one is talking about agitation because of illicit deprivation.

“They are two set of things and not related at all. So whatever El-Rufai may have said, he is entitled to his opinion but I will like him to judge the two things, the difference between them. They are not related at all.

“To think about secession and agitation and equating it to banditry is to say the least. It is unexpected of a governor to say.”