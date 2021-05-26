El-rufai’s Convoy Has A ‘Door Opener For The Main Door Opener’ (Video)

Below is a video which shows the moment a man in Kaduna State Governor El-Rufai’s Convoy came down from his vehicle and opened the door for another man in the governor’s vehicle who came down and then opened the door for the governor to come down.

Reacting to the video, Nollywood actor and filmaker, Ugezu J. Ugezu wrote;

“A door opener… for the main door opener….

A lunatic of a country….

A completely senseless humans deciding the future of HARDWORKING men and women….

Even the PM of United Kingdom ride bicycle to work… his predecessor entered local train to work……

Look at this video and see why Nigeria is where she is. EVERYTHING THEY HAVE IN THE VIDEO ARE ALL IMPORTED…. A country that decided not to produce anything… with poor administrators and their political lackeys and sycophants, relying solely on proceeds from crude to run things.

NIGERIA IS TERMINALLY DESTROYED.”