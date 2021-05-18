El-rufai Sacks Kaduna Varsity Lecturers Over Strike Action

Governor Nasir El-rufai has ordered the sacking of lecturers of the Kaduna State University who joined the strike action by workers in the state.

The order was issued in a statement by his media aide, Muyiwa Adekeye, on Tuesday, titled, ‘KDSG will not tolerate criminal acts disguised as industrial action’.

According to the statement, “Any academic staff of KASU that does not report for work will be dismissed. The authorities of KASU are to submit a copy of the attendance register for all categories of staff daily to the Secretary to the State Governemnt and the Commissioner of Education.

“All MDAs are also to submit daily copies of attendance register to the Head of Service;

“KDSG will not submit its treasury to the entitled minority. We will reform and rightsize our public service to meet the needs and resources of the Kaduna State even if the NLC strikes ad infinitum.

“The government remains committed to using all the resources it can generate to serve the interests of the majority of its citizens, providing social services beyond paying salaries, always putting the interests of the many ahead of the few.”