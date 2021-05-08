El-Rufai Reaping From Evil Plotted Against Rivers – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that Kaduna State is facing insecurity because of the evil plotted against others by the governor, Nasir El-rufai.

Wike disclosed this when he hosted the Vice President of the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, Obiageli Ejezie, to confer on him the 2019/2020 Good Governance Award in Port Harcourt.

His words at the meeting were relayed in a statement by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri.

He said, “There can’t be good governance without security and this is based on the rule of law. All of us are living witnesses that in 2015, it was alleged that the government of former President Goodluck Jonathan could not perform.

“So, Nigeria needed a change. What has happened to the change? They have taken Nigeria back by 50 years.

“Now, you wake up every morning, students are being kidnapped in so-and-so state university; people have been killed in so-and-so state. It has become the norm.

“Just wake up in the morning and the first thing you will see on the front page of the dailies is ’10 people have been kidnapped in Niger State; 20 have been killed in Zamfara State, five have been killed in Imo’ and this happens virtually every day. So, where are we heading to?