El-rufai Reacts As Student Gets Shot Dead In Protest Against Tuition Fee Hike

Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State has commiserated with the family of a student who was shot dead during a protest in the state today.

Students of Kaduna State College of Education had stormed the streets in protest against the hike in tuition fee.

One of them was shot dead by security operatives dispatched to quell their protest.

Reacting, El-rufai issued a statement through the Commissioner for Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan.

The statement read,”In the preliminary report received so far, one student lost his life and some others were wounded, while three security personnel also sustained injuries.”

“The Governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir El-Rufai condoled the family of the student that lost his life, and wished the students and operatives who sustained injuries speedy recovery. The government of Kaduna State also wishes to debunk reports that it deployed security operatives to suppress protesting students. KDSG is awaiting briefings to enable it understand the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate violent incidence in Gidan Waya.”

“At the time of this update, the Governor is awaiting reports from the military, police, DSS, the management of the institution, the student union as well as the traditional institution in the area. The government will publicise its findings after receipt of the expected reports.”