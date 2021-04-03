El-rufai Mocks Anti-Buhari Protest Led By Reno Omokri In London

Headline

Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State has mocked former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, over a protest he staged in London.

The protest was against President Muhammadu Buhari who is currently at the Nigerian House in London on a two weeks visit for medical checkup.

Omokri and a group gathered at the gate of the Nigeria House yesterday with placards to demand the president should return to Nigeria.

A video of the protest was shared by Kayode Ogundamisi who captioned it:

”Aide to former President @GEJonathan, “Pastor” @renoomokri leads “massive” protest in London against @NGRPresident @MBuhari”

Reacting to the video, El-rufai said, “Massive protest indeed.”

