El-rufai Is A Kind Man, God Will Fight For Him – Adeboye

Pastor E.A Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God has visited Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State.

The visit comes days after some members of his church who were kidnapped by bandits regained their freedom.

Adeboye, during the visit, described El-rufai as a kind man, adding that “when God gets to work, then the world will see it and will glorify the name of God.

“We know that you have a problem that only God can solve. The problem is far beyond the abilities of any human being.

“I know you are tender-hearted, I know how you must be feeling when the kidnappings are going on especially when school children are being kidnapped.

“We are praying for you and I believe God is going to answer the prayers. I am assuring you that the Almighty God is going to fight for you, He is going to fight for Kaduna state and Nigeria as a whole,” he said.

Speaking also, El-Rufai affirmed that Nigeria needs divine intervention to tackle its security problems.

He also urged the cleric to keep interceding for Kaduna state.

“We seek your blessings and prayers, as a great man of God, to assist us with the challenges that we are facing here and in the country at large.

“Nigeria needs divine intervention more than ever currently and we are grateful for your prayers and blessings,” he said.