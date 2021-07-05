El-Rufai Condemns Abduction Of Baptist Students In Kaduna

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has condemned the abduction of some students from Bethel Baptist High School in the state.

The students were abducted on Monday by bandits who stormed their school and shot sporadically.

Condemning the attack, El-Rufai issued a statement through the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, titled, ‘El-Rufai condemns kidnapping of unspecified number of students.’

The statement read, “It would be recalled that distress calls were received in the early hours of Monday detailing an incursion of bandits into the school. The bandits shot sporadically as they advanced to the hostels and abducted an unspecified number of students.

“A team of Military and Police personnel were mobilised to the school and pursued the bandits in a bid to avert their evil intention.

“According to reports received from security agencies, twenty-eight students were accounted for while an unspecified number were abducted by the bandits.

“Security agencies have assured the Kaduna State Government of vigorous search and rescue efforts to locate and secure the unspecified number of abducted students.

“The Governor is following the development and receiving hourly situation reports.”