El-rufai Clears Air On Running For Presidency

Governor Nasir El-rufai has said he’s not considering running for the office of President of Nigeria nor that of Vice President.

The governor stated suspicion that he has such ambition has made people to view him in a certain light thinking it will make him drop the supposed ambition.

El-rufai said, “Governing Nigeria is a serious job, which is obviously too much for a 62-year-old man

Look at me, look at my grey hair. If you see my picture when I was sworn in, my hair was very black but look at how it has become.

“This is a very difficult job and that is just state governor, one state out of 36, a big one, yes; a difficult one, yes, but it is not the same as Nigeria,”

“Presidency of Nigeria is a very serious job, it is too much for a 62-year-old,” he said.

On vying to be the Vice-President, he said: “I have not thought about it at all. I have said it that in the political system we have, after eight years of President Buhari, the presidency should go to the south.”

“I have been suffering this presidential ambition suspicion since 2006, I have suffered it for 15 years today, and I am sick and tired of it. There are people that are out to paint me in a particular picture so that, I will be out of the presidential race, but they don’t know that I am not in any race anywhere.”