Ekweremadu Visits Scene Of Accident In Enugu

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has sympathized with the families of the victims of the gruesome accident in Enugu.

The accident which killed many pupils in a school bus is said to have occurred after the breaks of a truck failed before colliding with the bus.

Visiting the scene of the accident, Ekweremadu was accompanied by his wife Lady Nwanneka Ekweremadu and the former Ambassador of Nigeria to Japan, Ambassador Gordi Agbo and his wife, Georgina.

He said, “Presentation School has always been dear to our hearts as a centre for academic and moral excellence. You came first in the 2012 edition of the Ikeoha Annual Secondary School Quiz Competition and have won several of our full university scholarships. So, it can be imagined how we have been traumatised and shocked at the news of the accident involving our children in the nursery and primary section. I have been to the scene and it is horrific. I think last Wednesday can best be qualified as a black Wednesday.

We have come to sympathise with you. The condolences and prayers of the people of Enugu West are with the families of these fine souls, the school, and the Catholic Diocese of Awgu. We pray God to grant the dead eternal rest and grant quick recovery to those who sustained injuries”.