Ekiti State Workers Directed To Resume On Monday

The Ekiti State Government has ordered all workers between Grade Level 2 and 12 to resume work on Monday.

The order was issued in a statement on Tuesday by the Head of Service, Peju Babafemi.

The statement said, “To curtail the spread of COVID-19 Pandemic, the State Government in January 2021 directed that only officers on Grade Levels 13 and above should continue working in the office while officers on GL.02 to 12 were to work from home.

“This and other measures put in place by the Government have helped control the spread of the virus.

“Considering the progress made so far in curtailing the spread of the virus as well as the Federal and state Governments’ plans for vaccination, His Excellency, Dr John Kayode Fayemi has directed all Public Officers on Grade Levels 02-12 hitherto working from home to resume work on Monday 8, March 2021.

“However, all officers are to continue to take personal responsibility for their health, including proper use of masks (covering nose and mouth), regular hand washing and sanitizing, as well as social distancing. Avoidance of large gatherings should be strictly observed.

“All Accounting Officers should ensure compliance with the above directives in their various MDAs.”