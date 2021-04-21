Ekiti Pays N7.8m UBEC Counterpart Fund

The Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Femi Akinwumi ha said that the Governor Kayode Fayemi led administration in Ekiti State has done well to restate its commitment to free education policy by ensuring the payment of N7.8billion counterpart funds to Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), adding that the move has led to a significant reduction of out of school children in the State.

Akinwunmi said this while playing host to members of the Board and Management of the State Agency for Adult and Non-Formal Education (AANFE) in Ado-Ekiti.

He mentioned that other states should emulate Ekiti with improved synergy among stakeholders in the education sector in order to achieve a far-reaching reduction in the number of out of school children in the Nigeria.

The SUBEB Chairman also said that the payment of N7.8billion counterpart funds to UBEC had enabled the Board access funds for the ongoing transformation in the basic education sector in the State.

Earlier the Chairman of the State Agency for Adult and Non-Formal Education, Chief Michael Atejioye who spoke through the Commissioner 1 of the Agency, Mrs. Adejumo said that the Agency is responsible for the provision of Non-Formal Education to children with the aim of eradicating illiteracy among the youths and children populace.

Chief Atejioye pledged the continued support of his agency to efforts at improving the education sector in the State stressing that the relationship amongst the Adult and Non-Formal Education Agency, SUBEB and other government organs in the education sector is symbiotic and aimed at achieving the desired goals.