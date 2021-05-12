Eid-ul-Fitri: Be Better Than You Were Before Ramadan, Tinubu Urges Nigerians

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has urged Nigerians to be better than they were before the commencement of Ramadan.

He also urged Nigerians to build a society that free from want, violence and hatred.

He said this in an Eid-il-Fitri messaged titled, ‘Let Righteous Acts, Efforts of Ramadan Continue to Guide Our Actions’

“Now that the holy month of Ramadan is ending, we must counsel ourselves not to forget its great lessons. We must be better than we were before. We must treat each other with more compassion and understanding.

“We must build a better society free from want, violence and hatred. We must never condone and tolerate the works and words of those who would do evil or who would pit brother against brother, Nigerian against Nigerian,” he said.

Tinubu urged Nigerians to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari and the armed forces in their fight against insecurity.

“Let us put politics aside and continue to pray to Almighty Allah for our country and all its people. Let us remember President Muhammadu Buhari and his government in our prayers that they may be given the requisite strength and wisdom to protect the nation, defeat the challenges that confront us and help establish Nigeria as a more prosperous and just land.

“Let us pray for our brave soldiers and security agents confronting insurgents and bandits. We must keep in close remembrance those whose lives have been lost to or impaired by either the violence of terrorism as well as to those who have been lost to or harmed by the global pandemic that is Covid-19.

“May we see an end to this disease and its consequences in no distant time. Not only must we pray for good things, we must also act in a better way,” he said.