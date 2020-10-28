Eid-el- Maulud: Wike Charges Muslims On Peace, Tolerance

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has told Muslims to make use of the Eid-el- Maulud to maintain peace and tolerance.
Eid-el- Maulud marks the birth of Prophet Muhammed and a public holiday has been declared by the Federal Government on Thurday.
Wike who spoke ahead of the celebrations advised Muslims to imbibe the character of Prophet Muhammad.
He also urged them to seized the opportunity to pray for his administration.
