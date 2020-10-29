Eid-el-maulud: Show Love To One Another, Buhari Tells Muslims

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Muslims to use the occasion of the Eid-el-maulud celebrations to show love to one another.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari urged them to exhibit patience, honesty, sincerity, kindness, and generosity in all their undertakings.

“As Muslims all over the world mark Eid-el-Maulud, I urge us all to use the occasion to rededicate ourselves to showing love and understanding to one another; and exhibiting patience, honesty, sincerity, kindness, and generosity in all our undertakings,” he said.

On COVID-19, Buhari urged Nigerians not to push their luck too far despite the fact that Nigeria has been able to manage the virus well.

He said, “looking at the trends in the other countries, we must do all we can to avert the second wave of the pandemic. We must make sure that our cases, which have gone down, do not rise again. Our economy is too fragile to bear another round of lockdown.”

The President urged Nigerians to maintain social distancing and observe other protocols to curb the spread of the virus during the period of festivities.