Eid-el-maulud: Embrace Peace, Shun Violence, FCT Minister Tells Muslims

The Minister of FCT, Mohammed Musa Bello has urged Muslims to embrace peace and shun violence as they celebrate Eid-el-maulud.

He said that Eid-el-maulud which is a celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad calls for sober reflection and spiritual rejuvenation.

He made this known in a statement made available to newsmen.

“On behalf of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, I congratulate the Muslim Ummah in the FCT on the occasion of Maulud Nabiyy of our noble Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) for the Islamic year 1442 after Hijra.

“As we celebrate this important moment, I urge all Muslims to adhere to that cardinal principle of peace upon which the religion of Islam is built.

“I also enjoin all Muslim faithful and other residents in the FCT to join their compatriots across the country to stop and ponder deeply on the challenges currently confronting us as a nation and as people.

“There is an urgent need for us to imbibe the true meaning of piety, sacrifice, patience, tolerance and fellowship in our relationship and dealings with fellow residents.

“We should not only embrace dialogue to settle our differences, but we should also reject all attempts by unpatriotic individuals or groups to incite violence which in the end is unrewarding.

“It is only by embracing dialogue that we can ensure peace in our polity and in this way, the lessons that Eid el Maulud teaches would have served its true purpose.

“We should also remember that the FCT is built on a foundation of unity and tolerance for all Nigerians. As residents of the FCT, we are obliged to imbibe and practice these principles.

“I want to use this occasion, therefore, to appeal to all FCT residents to continue to support efforts of the government to improve governance and revive the economy.

“Once again, I wish you all a Happy MAULUD NABIYY,” the statement read.