Eid-el-maulud: Atiku Sends Message To Muslims About Nigeria

Nigeria’s former vice president, Atiku Abubakar has issued a word of advice to Muslims as they celebrate Eid-el-maulud.

Atiku urged them to seized the opportunity to remember Nigeria in their prayers.

He also prayed that a new era of peace and prosperity will be ushered in by the celebration.

He said, “I join the Muslim Ummah across the globe to celebrate this year’s Maulud. This celebration at such a time in our country offers an opportunity to reflect on all the happenings around us, with a reminder of why our faith in God should be absolute.

“Let us remember Nigeria in our prayers for the well-being of the country, just as the Noble Prophet (SAW) demands that we must love our fatherland. I pray that this celebration shall herald a new era of peace and prosperity for every family and the country at large.”