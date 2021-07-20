Eid-el-Kabir Reminds Us Of What We Must Do To Heal Nigeria – Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has felicitated with Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir.

In his letter to Nigerians, Atiku stated that the occasion reminds of what must be done for the country to heal.

He said, “The season is here with us again to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, and most importantly, give thanks to the Almighty God for sparing our lives as individuals and families to celebrate this significant festival of sacrifice.

“Eid-el-Kabir teaches and reminds us of the meaning of sacrifice, love and forbearance with God and in our relationships with one another.

“As Muslims more especially, Eid-el-Kabir and the stories of Prophets Ibrahim and Ishmael (Peace and Blessings of Allah be with them) that accompany it requires that we take the whole of humanity as one nation.

“The significance of the celebration today is rooted in peaceful co-existence, mutual respect and tolerance. These are the virtues that we, as Nigerians, need to imbibe as we seek to heal our country of all shades of mistrust.

“According to the teachings of the Noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW), the slaughtering of animals in celebration of this festival evokes and reinforces the consciousness of God in all our deeds and wishes.

“We would not be able to fully appreciate the love from God if we allow the killing of innocent souls and propagation of hateful rhetoric to become a norm amongst us.

“As I congratulate Muslims in Nigeria and across the globe on this year’s Eid el-Kabir, may I remind you of our beloved Prophet’s saying that “no nation is superior to the other. But the best amongst you is the one with the best piety to Allah.”