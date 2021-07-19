Eid-el-Kabir: PDP Felicitates With Nigerians, Urges Selflessness

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has congratulated all Muslim faithful on this year’s Eid-el-Kabir and called on citizens to use the occasion to strengthen their trust in God as the divine source of sustenance as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Ibrahim.

The party stressed that Eid-el-Kabir presents the nation and indeed humanity with boundless occasion to recommit to the virtues of selflessness, love and care for one another, especially in the face of economic, political and social challenges facing our nation.

The PDP urged leaders at all levels of governance to use the occasion of the Eid el Kabir to show more sacrifices towards the people and pursue only those things that will improve the living conditions of Nigerians.

“Our party is however troubled that most Nigerian families are celebrating the Eid el Kabir, under very serious economic despair but urged them not to surrender to despondency but to keep hope alive as we collectively work to rescue our nation.

“The PDP therefore calls on the citizens to reach out, share with and uplift one another so that the joy of the Eid el Kabir is spread among all. The party urges them to remain security conscious and observe COVID-19 protocols during the festivities.

“The PDP felicitates with Nigerians and wish them a happy Eid el Kabir celebration,” PDP said in a statement.