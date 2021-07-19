News

Eid-el-Kabir: JNI Felicitates Muslims

Damola Areo2 hours ago
The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), on Sunday, felicitated Muslims worldwide on this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

JNI Secretary-General Khalid Aliyu made the felicitation in a statement he issued in Kaduna.

The statement said the JNI, under the leadership of its President-General, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad S Abubakar, has congratulated all Muslim faithful on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Adhaa.

“We beseech Allah, the Most Gracious and the Most Merciful, to record us in the register of those whom He will accept their respective sacrifices and all forms of worship done in these sacred days.

“Indeed, Allah needs neither the blood of our sacrifices nor the flesh of our respective rams,’’ Aliyu said in the statement.

The secretary-general reminded Nigerian Muslims of Arafah day fasting holding today (Monday, July 19).

“We should equally not forget the constant remembrance of Allah, the Most High by glorifying Him and thanking him, “ he said.

He called on Muslim faithful to be vigilant on security matters and be mindful of COVID 19.

He said the ongoing measures to curtail the security challenge in the country should be sustained with all the needed military hardware that would overwhelm criminals strength.

“We also implore governments across board to swiftly act more and talk less on the hassles. (NAN)

