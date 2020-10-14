EFCC Urges Court to Dismiss Mompha’s No- Case Submission in N32.9bn Fraud Trial

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has urged Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos to dismiss the no-case submission filed by a suspected internet fraudster, Ismail Mustapha, alias Mompha, who is standing trial over an alleged N32.9 billion fraud.

Mompha was re-arraigned on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 alongside his company, Ismalob Ventures, on an amended 22-count charge of fraud.

At the resumed sitting today, October 14, 2020, Mompha, through his lawyer, Gbenga Oyewole, SAN, filed a no-case submission, after the prosecution had closed its case at the last sitting.

Oyewole, in urging the court to uphold his client’s no-case submission, said the prosecution had failed to link his client to any offence on all the counts of the charge.

However, the prosecution counsel, S. I. Sulaiman, in his response, urged the court to dismiss Mompha’s no-case submission application, which was adopted before the court.