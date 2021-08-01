EFCC Told Me To Maintain Low Profile When Hushpuppi Was Arrested – Mompha

Nigerian socialite, Mompha has said he was told by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to maintain a low profile when Hushpuppi was arrested in Dubai.

Mompha said this in an Instagram live chat with Daddy Freeze in reaction to the guilty plea issued by Hushpuppi in the fraud case against him in the US.

According to him, ”When you are big, you are big. I was with FBI agents one-on-one on October 19, 2020. They questioned me but couldn’t find any incriminating evidence.

”Remember that I was the one that brought Hushpuppi from Malaysia, since his arrest, people on social media have said that I will be arrested next. Some even go as far as tagging EFCC and FBI”.

”On the day Hush was arrested, I received a lot of calls and tags from different people. EFCC had to call me directly to close down my social media and maintain a low profile”.

”My case with EFCC was because someone felt the need to punish a big boy like me, all because of BDC’. Nigerians on social media love to gossip and bad luck for rich people.

”And it’s not my fault that I come from a rich home, I have even hustled all my life,” Mompha said.