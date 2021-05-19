News

EFCC Staff Take Fresh Oath of Allegiance

Damola Areo3 hours ago
As part of on going reform efforts to improve efficient delivery of its mandate, officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today May 18, 2021 took fresh official oaths, pledging among others, to perform their duties diligently and honestly.

The Executive Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa led other categories of staff to take the oath in compliance with the Official Secrets Act and the newly adopted Document Classification Policy of the Commission.

