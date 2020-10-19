EFCC Speaks On Staff Resigning To Join End SARS Protests

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has reacted to claims that its operatives are resigning to join the EndSARS protests.

A claim had said that one of the ant-graft commission’s operatives, Dominic Akpan, resigned to joined the protests.

This was debunked by EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwajaren, who said that Akpan was not a staff of the anti-graft agency.

“He merely served as a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member in the Port Harcourt zonal office of the Commission from November 2019 to October 16, 2020, when he completed his national service. He could not have resigned from the EFCC to join the #End SARS Movement.

“The stunt by Akpan is nothing but crass opportunism. And, seeking to achieve his selfish objectives riding on the crest of the popular protests by the youth, clamouring for institutional reform in Nigeria, is a disservice to the EndSARS Movement”, he noted