EFCC Seeks Navy’s Collaboration On Anti- Graft War

The Port Harcourt Zonal Head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Chief Detective Superintendent( CDS) Aliyu Naibi has called on officers and ratings of the Nigerian Navy, to join hands with the EFCC in tackling the menace of economic and financial crimes.

He made the call on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the Nigerian Navy Intelligence School, Ubima, Rivers State, while delivering a lecture on the “History, Roles and Organization of the EFCC” to trainee officers and ratings of the Navy.

According to him, the task of combating corrupt practices required collaborative approaches and the trainee officers and ratings would be useful in pushing the frontiers of the anti- graft fight.

“Every success of the EFCC in its assigned mandate, is a success of every Nigerian and this is why the Commission is employing collaborative approaches in carrying out its mandate. As young officers in training, the EFCC is positive that upon your graduation, you will join hands with it in ridding our country of all forms of economic and financial crimes”, he said.

Naibi took the trainee officers and ratings through the history; roles; structure, organisation and detailed works of the EFCC. He paid premium attention to the typology of economic and financial crimes being handled by the Commission, with specific reference to, emerging crimes like crypto currency fraud, Ponzi scheme scam, money laundering, illegal oil bunkering, among others. “We are determined to rid our nation of all these crimes”, he said.

Responding, Acting Deputy Commandant of the Naval School of Intelligence, Commodore A. Raji expressed satisfaction with the delivery of the lecture and the interactive session that followed. ” We found the lecture very stimulating and enlightening. We are going to partner more with the EFCC. No agency can do it alone”, he said.

The Naval trainees comprised 11 officers and 44 ratings.