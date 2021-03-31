EFCC Presents Two Witnesses Against Pastor Arraigned over $1.6m Dud Cheque

The trial of one Ayodeji Ibrahim Oluokun, a self-acclaimed Pastor based in Lagos, continued before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State on March 30, 2021 with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, presenting two more witnesses against him.

Oluokun is standing trial alongside his company, Peak Petroleum Industry Nige­ria Limited, on a six-count amended charge bordering on obtain­ing money by false pretence, stealing and issuance of dud cheques con­trary to Sections 1(1) (b) of the Dishonoured Cheques (Offences) Act, Cap D 11 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, Section 285 (1) of the Criminal Law of La­gos State and Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences.

He pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.

He is alleged to have, some­time in 2014, approached the management of GOSL Nigeria Limited for a loan in the sums of $1 million and $666,666, which he claimed he needed to en­able him carry out operation activities in his company’s oil field in Bayelsa State.

He was also alleged to have given assurances to the firm that he would repay the money within one year.

However, the defendant, who reneged on his promise, issued two post-dated Standard Char­tered Bank Nigeria Limited cheques dated June 26, 2014 for the sum of $1 million and $666,666 respectively, which were returned unpaid.

Investigations by the EFCC, however, revealed that contrary to his claim, the monies he collected, were diverted to personal use, including procuring a Mausoleum at Vaults and Garden.

Led in evidence by the prosecuting counsel, S.O. Daji, Chidi Chidiebere, a staff of Vaults and Gardens, Lagos testifying as the fourth witness, testified that the defendant, indeed, procured a Mausoleum in which his late mother, Florence, was buried on November 23, 2012.

Hillary further testified that the total payment received from the defendant through Peak Petroleum for the services rendered amounted to N49,676,666.

Testifying as the fifth prosecution witness, Ademola Adeyemi, a former banker, and managing director of Classic Sorting Nigeria Limited, a financial services company, told the Court that he met the defendant at a church.

According to him, in the course of their interaction, sometime in October 2013, Oluokun introduced himself as the managing director of Peak Petroleum Industries Limited and later told him that the company had an inflow of $500,000, which he would want him to help convert to Naira

He noted that Classic Sorting was able to provide the Naira equivalent of N79, 500,000 at the rate of N159 to a dollar, and “it was a purely business transaction between both companies.”

“Classic Sorting is not into oil exploration and Pastor Oluokun and I never discussed anything about using the funds received for any oil business,” he said.

The case has been adjourned till May 24 and 26, 2021.