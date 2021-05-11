EFCC Distances Self from Dismissed Staff, Peter Akpanke

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has notified the public that a certain Peter Akpanke is no longer a staff of the Commission and has no authority to represent it or carry out any business in the name of the Commission.

In a statement, the EFCC said, “This disclaimer became necessary following reports that Akpanke, who was dismissed from the agency, had been parading himself as a bona fide operative of the EFCC and using the false identity to harass and extort unsuspecting members of the public, especially in Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.

“The Commission enjoins members of the public to desist from relating with Akpanke or according to him any privilege due to an officer of the law.

“They are also advised to report any further solicitations from Akpanke to the nearest EFCC office or police station.”