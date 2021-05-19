EFCC Didn’t Accuse Me Of Anything, Says Ex-Kwara Gov, Abdulfatah Ahmed

Former Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has broken silence on his invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Ahmed said he the invitation was in regards t a contract awarded by the Kwara State Government while he was the State Commissioner for Finance.

Taking to Twitter, he said he was not accused of anything and that he ha since been granted bail.

He said, “In response to an invitation by the commission via a letter dated 26th April 2021, I voluntarily visited the EFCC in Abuja yesterday with regard to a complaint about a contract awarded by Kwara State Government while I was State the Commissioner for Finance.

“I was not accused of any wrongdoing. Neither was I questioned about any N9b transaction. I have since been granted bail.”